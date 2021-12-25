Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

