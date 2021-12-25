Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,857 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth about $63,912,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 66.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,531,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,650,000 after buying an additional 609,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,048.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 517,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,284 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of -1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,591. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

