Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.

Balchem has raised its dividend payment by 38.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.55. Balchem has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day moving average is $145.42.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. Sidoti cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Balchem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Balchem worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

