Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of BLDP opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

