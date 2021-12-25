Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.35 by UBS Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €4.35 ($4.89) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.16) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.38) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.78 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

