Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $69,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.68 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.