Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,607,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $72,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after acquiring an additional 833,921 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $19,677,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE HPP opened at $24.65 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.