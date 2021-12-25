Bank of America Corp DE Has $66.90 Million Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $66,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $4,707,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Canada Goose by 41.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

