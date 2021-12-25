Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 720,969 shares.The stock last traded at $106.49 and had previously closed at $105.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

