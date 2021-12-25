Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,200 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after buying an additional 731,827 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,526,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after buying an additional 317,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

