Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 700 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 140,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 47,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.