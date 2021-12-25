Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of ABC opened at $129.53 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.