Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 230.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 214.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 217,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 48.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

