Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,271 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fastly were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fastly by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899 in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSLY opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

