Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,299 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Roblox were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Roblox by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,525 shares of company stock worth $62,413,357.

RBLX stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.