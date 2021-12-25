Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 950 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Arvinas were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

ARVN stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

