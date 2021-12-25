Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.87. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 65,802 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

