Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $4.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.08.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. The firm had revenue of $388.17 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

