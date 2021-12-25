BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Shares Down 6.1%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BBTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

