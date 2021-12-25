BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $307.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BGNE. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $268.63 on Friday. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $222.21 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

