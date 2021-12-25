Belen Romana Garcia Purchases 1,647 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($8,943.28).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 409.90 ($5.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 397.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 402.69. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.68).

AV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 478 ($6.32) to GBX 480 ($6.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.20) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.07).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

