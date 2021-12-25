Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $161.75 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $165.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

