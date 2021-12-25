Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 210 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $228.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.34. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

