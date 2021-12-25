Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 211 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

AVGO stock opened at $664.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $670.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $569.26 and its 200 day moving average is $513.25. The firm has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

