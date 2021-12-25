Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

