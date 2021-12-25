Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $339.17 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $343.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

