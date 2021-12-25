Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys New Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.