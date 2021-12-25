Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,772 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 31.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

