Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $995,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

