Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1,544.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

