Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 103,266 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $26.91 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.