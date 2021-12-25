BENQI (QI) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $48.00 million and approximately $25.93 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.35 or 0.07895240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.51 or 0.99924673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008236 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

