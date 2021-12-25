Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €254.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($276.40) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €235.25 ($264.33).

Shares of ALV opened at €207.00 ($232.58) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($232.36). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €201.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €203.04.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

