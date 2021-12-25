Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.57) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.42) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,231.43 ($29.48).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,179 ($28.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,008.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,505 ($33.10).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

