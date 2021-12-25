Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,085 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

