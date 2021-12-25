Bfsg LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $76.93 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $84.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

