Bfsg LLC Invests $553,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.