Bfsg LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.