Bfsg LLC Purchases New Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $105.71 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $57.98 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

