Bfsg LLC Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.