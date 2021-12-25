Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 7,400 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $112.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90.

