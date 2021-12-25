Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,388 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Shares of ADBE opened at $569.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $639.95 and a 200 day moving average of $621.09. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

