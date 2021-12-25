Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $276.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biogen to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.65.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $235.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.36. Biogen has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.