Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 4%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 46,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,656,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

