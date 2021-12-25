Bitradio (BRO) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $82,335.95 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003956 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,748,028 coins and its circulating supply is 10,748,023 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.