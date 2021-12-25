BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BKTI opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

In other BK Technologies news, CEO John M. Suzuki bought 11,000 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.23% of BK Technologies worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.