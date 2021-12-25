Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.45.

BSM opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $252,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $583,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

