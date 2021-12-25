BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.07. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$8.34 and a 52 week high of C$36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$217.85 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,669,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,634,741.26. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$57,272.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,888,459.80.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

