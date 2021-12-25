BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.01

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.01 and traded as low as $14.76. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 56,715 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

