Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

